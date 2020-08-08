Zoë Kravitz calls out Hulu after 'High Fidelity' cancellation

One day after Hulu canceled her series "High Fidelity" after one season, star Zoë Kravitz called out the streaming service for not having shows with much diversity.

Kravitz took to her Instagram on Thursday to post some behind-the-scenes photos with her "High Fidelity" cast members after news broke that the show was canceled.

"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck," she wrote.

Several actors, including Tessa Thompson, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry and others, commented on the photos, offering condolences that the show will not continue.

"I will miss you alllllllllllll so much," Thompson commented.

Kravitz replied to her, "It's cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait."

"High Fidelity" was a gender-bending, modern reimagining of the 2000 film starring John Cusack, with Kravitz playing his role. She starred as Rob, a pop culture-obsessed owner of a record store. Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes rounded out the cast of the single season, which was critically praised.

On an episode of Variety and iHeartRadio's "The Big Ticket" podcast earlier this year, Kravitz had spoken about the fan feedback she'd gotten about the representation on "High Fidelity."

"The amount of comments, DMs, things on Twitter, articles written about Brown women who love music, were afraid of commitment, who've never seen a person like them on television -- they feel seen for the first time," she said. "I have a friend who -- one of his best friends loves punk music and is gay -- it's like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe I'm watching a gay man in a Minor Threat shirt. I've never seen that before.' Just breaking away from the stereotypes, I feel like people need that. So I feel very lucky to have been able to deliver that, because one of the most important things for me was authenticity and bringing a real world to life. I've lived in New York for a long time, and in a lot of ways this was a love letter to New York with all its messiness and diversity."

A representative for Hulu did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment.