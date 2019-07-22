It's been 26 years since Lenny Kravitz and his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, parted ways as a couple, but they never completely separated from each other's lives.

After all, they share a daughter together, "Big Little Lies" star Zoe Kravitz, and there's another relationship that ties them together, too.

The rocker considers Bonet's current husband, Jason Momoa, "a brother" to him.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz attend Entertainment Weekly's Party to Celebrate the Best Director Oscar Nominees on February 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. WireImage

"Let love rule," the 55-year-old explained in an interview with The Times. "You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult. But (Lisa and I) put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again."

And that's what opened the door to his friendship with Momoa, who's been with Bonet since 2005 and married her in 2017.

"Our families are blended," Kravitz continued. "I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids."

In addition to Zoe, Bonet is mother to two children with Momoa, 12-year-old daughter Lola and 10-year-old son Nokoa-Wolf.

"It’s beautiful," Kravitz said of the unique connection they all share. "But it takes work."

The sentiments echo those he shared in an interview with People magazine in February.

"After Lisa and I separated, we learned to find a new relationship," he said at the time. "Then I met Jason when they got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we’re all one big family."

And it's obvious that the respect and reverence Kravitz holds for Momoa is mutual.

Last year, Momoa commissioned an artist to make skull ring for Kravitz like one Momoa previously had made for himself. He later shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram as they flashed their matching brotherhood bands.