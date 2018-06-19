share tweet pin email

As a father of five, actor James Van Der Beek is no stranger to the reality of childbirth.

After his newest child, daughter Gwendolyn, was born last week, the 41-year-old dad shared a candid photo on Instagram, giving fans an inside look at home birth.

"The category is: Home-Birth Realness...if you’re squeamish, just double-tap and move on," Van Der Beek wrote in the post, revealing the messy bed and birthing tub left in the room after Gwendolyn's birth before pointing out the placenta from the baby's birth in a mixing bowl on the floor.

"I warned you," the actor joked. And to be fair, he did.

Fans of home birth and the Van Der Beek family were quick to comment on the post.

"Beautiful," wrote one commenter. "It still amazes me, even after having a daughter, that women grow an entire organ in their bodies and then push it out."

"Absolutely love this raw photo," said another. "It’s so beautiful — what a wonderful experience for your older babies to share with you."

Hours later, Van Der Beek shared a beautiful image of Kimberly holding baby Gwendolyn.

"Because the last pic I posted had a placenta in a bowl," he wrote.