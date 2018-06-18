Parents

James Van Der Beek welcomes baby No. 5 — 'just in time for Father's Day'

TODAY

James Van Der Beek is a dad — again.

The former "Dawson's Creek" star just welcomed baby No. 5 to his family, and it's a girl!

Meet Gwendolyn:

Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay 😍 These last few days, as I’ve enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending “boy time” with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how... I’ve been heart sick about something. As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity. If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending. And even if you don’t believe in karma, or in extending basic human decency to people who didn’t win the geographic birth lottery... even if you’re hard-liner enough to say, “Break the law, suffer the consequences,” shouldn’t the punishment at least fit the crime? And if you’re still cold enough to say, “Well, it’s effective,” consider this: This heinous practice was put into place by our own attorney general (who justified it with a cherry-picked Bible verse), and our president blamed rivals before tweeting his list of legislative demands to be met before he stops it. Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president... if we say we’re okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip... what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next? This should not be a political issue - it’s a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all. More info in link in my bio. Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn ❤️ #HappyFathersDay everybody.

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on

"Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay," the actor wrote alongside a photo-packed post on Instagram.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the pics.)

Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, as well as their four other children — Olivia, 7, Joshua, 6, Annabel Leah, 4, and Emilia, 2 — posed with big smiles next the newest member of the family.

As for Kimberly, she shared another group shot of the big brood and added that, "Quite simply, I couldn't ask for more," before including a happy Father's Day message for her "love."

vanderjames/Instagram
James Van Der Beek holds his new baby daughter, Gwendolyn.

But despite their personal blessings, Van Der Beek admitted that he was also "heart sick about something."

"As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government," he continued, in reference to the powerful stories and photos of undocumented immigrants and their families being torn apart in the U.S. "For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity."

"If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending," he added.

After sharing that emotional statement with his followers, the actor then turned his focus to his "earth goddess rock star" wife.

"I don’t now how she’s done it... but I don’t really have words," he captioned a photo of Kimberly cuddled close to Gwendolyn. "All I’ve got is: wow."

More: Parents Babies

TOP