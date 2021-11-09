Dwayne Johnson's daughter has a precious response when fans recognize him

Dwayne Johnson went from being a wrestling superstar to one of Hollywood’s highest-paid and most sought-after big screen stars, with blockbuster success in action flicks, comedies and animated features.

To his fans, he’s “The Rock.”

But back home — at least as far as his two youngest daughters, 5-year-old Jasmine and 3-year-old Tiana, are concerned — he’s best known as Daddy.

However, as he revealed in an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb Tuesday, one of his little girls has caught on to the fact that he’s famous. And given how she reacts to people recognizing her father, she seems to have a sweet spot for his fans.

“So now, what (Jasmine will) do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me — we're at a park and kids are noticing or parents — she'll come up and grab me and she'll go, ‘Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you're The Rock!’” the 49-year-old explained. “So she pulls me over to this family. And she's, like, ‘Here. This is my dad.’”

Hoda, who has two young girls at home, too, found it so adorable it almost brought her to tears, and even the big guy himself said, “It’s the best.”

Dad tried to give Jasmine an idea about what he does for a living a couple of years ago. In 2019, he told People magazine that he brought up the topic when they were watching “Moana,” in which he voices the character Maui, together at home.

“I said, ‘You know, that’s daddy’s voice, and I’m going to show you,'” he recalled. “Maui starts singing, and I then start singing, and within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song.'”

Luckily for him, his toddler Tiana doesn’t mind him singing as Maui one bit.

In fact, she can’t seem to get enough of it. There's just one catch — she still hasn’t made the connection that he is Maui.

“And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui,” he wrote in an Instagram post last year. “She has no idea we’re the same person.”