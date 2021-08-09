Hoda posts new pic with Hope, Haley and family at her birthday celebration

Happy birthday, Hoda Kotb!

Monday marks the TODAY co-anchor’s special day, but the 57-year-old got the party started over the weekend.

On Sunday night, she shared a family photo from the celebration that featured her daughters, Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2, as well as other loved ones who gathered for the occasion.

The sweet pic, posted to Instagram, shows a smiling Hoda seated front and center at home, with Hope wrapped up in her arms on one side and Haley sitting on the other. Both of her daughters appear to be in the party spirit as they hold on to festive balloons.

The other faces featured in the photo are the other loves of Hoda’s life. Standing behind her are her sister, Hala, her brother, Adel, and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman. Nieces Hannah and Ella are seated to the left in the pic, and Hoda’s mother, Sami, is on the right.

In the caption, Hoda wrote, “My kinda birthday 🥳 🎂🎉.”

Some familiar names from TODAY responded with birthday greetings for her, including Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones — and fellow recent birthday girl, Donna Farizan.

And there were even more well wishes last Friday, when TODAY celebrated both Hoda and Donna’s big days on the plaza with cake and song.

Here’s hoping the party is still going strong for Hoda, especially since her last birthday bash was a long-distance affair.

While she happily has her family by her side, in the flesh, this year, last year, like so many others, she could only visit with them via Zoom.