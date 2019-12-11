Dwayne Johnson's daughter, 4, was not impressed he starred in 'Moana'

Film critics have nothing on the brutal reviews Dwayne Johnson got from one of his daughters.

The superstar says his daughter, Jasmine, 4, was wholly unimpressed when she discovered he played Maui in “Moana.”

Dwayne Johnson with daughter Jasmine in 2017, before she blasted his singing. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Johnson, who has another daughter, Tiana, 1, with wife Lauren Hashian, as well as 18-year-old daughter Simone from his first marriage, says he was recently watching the blockbuster 2016 film with Jasmine when he told her that he voiced the character.

“I said, ‘You know, that’s Daddy’s voice, and I’m going to show you,'” the former wrestler told People. “Maui starts singing, and I then start singing, and within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song.'”

Dwayne Johnson as Maui. The actor's daughter didn't take too kindly to him singing along with the movie. Getty Images, Walt Disney Studios

Ouch!

While Johnson may be an A-lister, Jasmine isn’t the first of his children to keep him grounded.

“Simone went to a Jingle Ball concert a few years back and had met all the artists," he told People. "She came back to the house and said it was amazing and was like, ‘I’ve never been around anybody famous before.’ And I’m like, ‘No one, you sure?’”

Jasmine didn't exactly give her dad a thumbs-up when he belted out one of Maui's tunes, but that doesn't stop him from singing in character for other kids.

He recently pretended to be a fan of “Moana” instead of its star when he sang “You’re Welcome” in an Instagram video to a 3-year-old boy with cancer.

"I heard that you love a movie called 'Moana,' which is crazy, because I love that movie, too,” he said. “And I also heard that you watch ‘Moana’ almost 10 times a day because the character you love, Maui, gives you strength.”