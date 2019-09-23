Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be a Hollywood tough guy, but he's a big softie when it comes to his kids.

The 47-year-old action star melted hearts over the weekend when he shared an adorable photo of himself enjoying a tea party with his 3-year-old daughter, Jasmine Lia.

In the pic, the muscular actor is squeezed into a tiny chair at Jasmine's pink play table. He sips from a toy tea cup as Jasmine, who's still wearing her jammies, sits opposite him, fussing with her tea pot.

In his caption, Johnson joked that he spiked his tea with tequila because it's "always 5 o'clock somewhere" and added the hashtags #icherishthesemoments #andgodblessmychair.

Last month, the former pro wrestler tied the knot with longtime love Lauren Hashian, who is mom to Jasmine and the couple's 16-month-old daughter, Tiana Gia. The pair said "I do" in an intimate Hawaiian wedding ceremony that included both their little girls.

"No press, no paparazzi, no noise, nothing lavish or opulent — just us and our family — who all brought with them endless love support, respect, joy and vibrant mana," Johnson wrote in the caption of a wedding pic he shared with fans on Instagram.

Johnson is also dad to a 18-year-old daughter named Simone from his previous marriage. In May, the proud papa shared photos, beaming with pride at Simone's high school graduation.

"And then your babies graduate,” he wrote next to the sweet shot. “Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses."