May 26, 2019, 2:53 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was beaming with pride as he attended his daughter Simone's high school graduation — so much so that he even pulled her in for a few embarrassing dad hugs.

Simone, 17, earned her diploma from NSU University School in Davie, Florida, on Friday, and posed at the ceremony in her cap and gown next to her movie star dad. Johnson shared the sweet father-daughter moment with his 144 million followers on Instagram.

"And then your babies graduate,” he wrote in the caption. “Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses."

"Love you. <3 Thank you for coming," Simone replied.

The college-bound teen and a friend celebrated their graduation by decorating their caps with a Marvel theme. One half included the Captain America logo, while the other featured Bucky Barnes, a Marvel character fighting alongside the Avengers.

Simone shared the sweet photo of them on her Insragram, writing: "I'm with you till the end of the line."

While Johnson is one of the busiest movie stars in Hollywood, he's also made sure to spend quality time with his three daughters and partner Lauren Hashian.

Simone is the daughter of Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. Johnson has two younger daughters, 3-year-old Jasmine and 1-year-old Tiana, with Hashian.

Last November, he shared a sweet moment that sums up his approach to fatherhood. When Jasmine insisted on painting her dad's face before he went to work, he let the toddler work her magic. He showed off his makeover on Instagram.

"As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love," he said.