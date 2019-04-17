Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 17, 2019, 8:53 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

TODAY's new dynamic duo Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager shares something beyond their roles as host of the fourth hour — they're both mothers to two young daughters. Hoda has a 2-year-old daughter, Haley, and a newborn baby girl, Hope. Jenna has two daughters as well, 5-year-old Margaret and 3-year-old Poppy.

With Mother's Day coming up, Hoda and Jenna shared their favorite gifts (to give and receive) with People Magazine.

From beauty products to hoop earrings to a journal, here are Hoda and Jenna's Mother's Day picks.

Hoda and Jenna's Mother's Day Picks

1. "I've Been Thinking... The Journal" by Maria Shriver, $13, Amazon

Both ladies told People this is “the perfect gift for any mom.” The journal is a follow-up to Maria Shriver's best-selling book "I've Been Thinking..."

2. Coordinating PJs

Desert Rose Swing Short-Long Set, $104, Lake Pajamas

These pajamas for mom are super cute and soft. Jenna loves them.

Desert Rose Kids Long-Short Set, $50, Lake Pajamas

And the brand also makes a matching set for your little girl!

3. Sugar Rush Lip Oil, $15, Tarte

“It’s perfect if you’re on the go and don’t want to put on lipstick,” Hoda explained to People. She recently mentioned it as one of her Favorite Things on the show and it's available in three different shades.

4. Cheese of the Month Subscription, $75, Murray's Cheese

With this subscription service, you get three new cheeses sent to your door every month. "Pure happiness!" said Jenna. Sounds like a pretty great gift to us.

5. Sugar Lemon Body Lotion, $23, Fresh

Hoda said that this lotion is "like spring in a bottle." It's made with sugar and mango seed oil, which is proven to moisturize the skin for up to 24 hours, according to the brand.

6. Uma Absolute Anti Aging Body Oil, $90, Amazon

Jenna said that this oil lasts forever and she loves the smell. It includes sandalwood, rose and neroli to soothe the skin and lock in moisture.

7. Cashmere Travel Wrap, $298, White + Warren

This cashmere scarf cozy and cute. Hoda said it's the "perfect size."

8. Jennifer Fisher Hollow Essential Hoops, $195, Jennifer Fisher

These simple gold hoops are a great everyday accessory. Jenna said she loves hoops and these are her go-to's.

9. Lunch Box Notes, $12, Cheree Berry Paper

The lunch box notes are a really cute way to tell someone your thinking about them during the day. Jenna told People that she leaves these little notes for her daughters when she leaves for work early in the morning.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!