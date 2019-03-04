Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 4, 2019, 3:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Every month Kathie Lee and Hoda share a few of their favorite things, and for March it's all about beauty and mindfulness.

From Hoda's favorite vitamin C serum to the book Kathie Lee's loving now, the ladies are showcasing some of the products they're loving lately.

Read on for the full list!

We should note that these products were independently chosen by the TODAY anchors. The anchors are not paid to mention them and are unaffiliated with these brands. The products are simply some of their favorite things.

Hoda's Picks

Tarte Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil, $15, Ulta

These tinted lip oils offer a swipe of sheer color without any sticky texture. They're formulated with jojoba oil and sunflower seed oil and come in three colors. Hoda described it as "sheer, long-lasting and yummy!"

Kathie Lee also uses Tarte's H2O gloss for a bit of a more concentrated color.

Quip Toothbrush Set, $25+, Quip

"I got one and fell in love with it," said Hoda of this trendy toothbrush. "It is awesome. Literally every time I've done it I feel like I've been to the dentist."

Quip's affordable electric toothbrush is designed to fit seamlessly in any space because it doesn't have a bulky charger, and the holder can suction onto most bathroom surfaces.

Dermalogica Biolumin-C Serum, $87, Dermstore

Vitamin C serums have been among the most popular new skin care treatments of the past few years, and this potent product is Hoda's favorite. It can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and can brighten and firm up the skin.

Kathie Lee's Picks

"The Way of the Warrior," by Erwin Raphael McManus, $15 (originally $23), Amazon

"I highly, highly, highly recommend it," Kathie Lee said of this book. Drawing on humility, ownership, clarity and strength, the book provides guidance needed to create peace through intention.

Anne Neilson Scripture Cards, $20, Anne Neilson Home

These beautifully crafted cards offer daily reminders through specially selected scripture verses and come in three different themes, "100 Days of Scripture," "Love Scripture Cards" and "A to Z Scripture Cards."

Every Day is Women's Day T-Shirt, $25, Saks Off Fifth

Kathie Lee's last pick is this powerful collaboration between Saks Off Fifth and Girls Inc. in celebration of Women's History Month. 100 percent of the net proceeds go towards supporting Girls Inc.'s mission of inspiring girls to be "strong, smart and bold."

For more of Kathie Lee and Hoda's Favorite Things, check out some of these past picks:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!