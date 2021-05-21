See the news that made these teenagers so excited

While we wait for the bell to ring on this school year, here's some virtual sunshine from the past week.

The cast of Friends (finally) reunited!

It's The One Where the Friends Reunite, and from the looks of the trailer, it's going to be good.

For the record, we're with Matt LeBlanc on the question of whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break.

And this Disney cast member received a special recognition

Before he worked at Pinocchio's Village Haus at the Magic Kingdom, Alex was an aviator in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. Recently, Alex — Disney call sign "Geppetto" — was honored by the Magic Kingdom with an early-morning flag raising.

"I'm just glad to be here," said Alex.

There's a new royal baby on the way...

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzo this fall.

Their baby will continue a veritable royal baby boom that includes August, who was born to Princess Eugenie in February; Lucas, third child of her cousin Zara Tindall, born in March; and the second child of her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, due this summer.

... and a sixth baby on the way for Morgan and Bode Miller!

Three years after the tragic drowning of their 19-month old daughter, Emmy, Morgan and Bode Miller are joyfully expecting their sixth child.

The couple are already parents to Nash, 6, Easton, 2, and twins Asher and Aksel, 18 months. Bode Miller is also dad to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from previous relationships.

"We both just knew that we had more space in our hearts to give more love," Morgan told People magazine.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

· Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

What's better than receiving a full college scholarship?

The Utah Jazz know the answer: Getting to be the one to give someone life-changing news.

What’s better than granting a scholarship for every Utah Jazz win this season?



Getting to tell the recipients that their life is about to change ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7YPWho77TX — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 19, 2021

For every game they won this season, the Utah Jazz gave a full college scholarship to a student from an underrepresented group. That's reason enough to smile — but capturing these moments, when the Utah Jazz players were able to tell the 30 first scholarship winners themselves? Priceless.

Would you like to form an alliance with... Luke Skywalker?

Mark Hamill joined TikTok!

Now we can all form a (Rebel) alliance with our favorite Jedi Master.

We love family reunions

For the first time in over a year, TODAY's own Sheinelle Jones returned to her hometown of Wichita, Kansas, to reunite with her mom, brother, and grandparents.

We can never get enough of these reunions. Just take a look at this sweet dad's face when he sees his daughter waiting for him!

And we feel all the emotion coming from these hugs.

Finally, just more proof we just don't deserve dogs

Is there any better combination than a kid and a dog?

If there is, maybe it's a dog and a grandma?

If all else fails, think of Ruby blowing bubbles into her water bowl: