The cast of "Friends" is back in the apartment.

A new trailer released on Wednesday shows that the upcoming "Friends" reunion on HBO Max features the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer back where it all began on the rebuilt apartment set from the original show.

The trailer, which gives a much more in-depth look at the reunion compared to the teaser released last week, also features a throwback to an old episode.

The clip opens with Schwimmer saying "the test is ready," in reference to a trivia game setup like the one in "The Test" from the season four episode "The One with the Embryos." The cast then has fun guessing how many pages the letter was that Rachel wrote to Ross and demanded he read before they got back together.

The cast is later seen wandering around the set and sharing laughs as they perform a table read of the classic episode "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," when the friends learn that Monica (played by Cox) and Chandler (Perry) are dating.

They also spoke about feeling that instant chemistry for a cover story in People magazine's May 31 issue.

“It’s funny. When we do get together, it’s like no time has passed,” LeBlanc said. “We pick up right where we left off.”

The trailer also reveals that late-night host James Corden serves as a host for the reunion special, which airs on May 27 on HBO Max.

The cast also tackles big questions like, "Were Ross and Rachel on a break?" It's been an evergreen question ever since Schwimmer's character slept with another woman because he thought his relationship with Aniston's character was on hold, causing their heartbreaking breakup.

LeBlanc indicates in the trailer that he has some definite feelings about that question.

They also share how they came together to form their now-famous comedic ensemble.

"I remember I went to the producer of the show I was on, and he said, 'That show's not gonna make you a star,'" Aniston says with a smile.

It's already been announced that the special will feature a host of guest stars, and one of them pops up in the trailer. Chandler's ex-girlfriend Janice, played by Maggie Wheeler, returns with her grating laugh intact.

Also appearing on the special will be David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai, according to a news release by WarnerMedia.