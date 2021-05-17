It’s a family reunion for Sheinelle Jones this weekend!

The Wichita native returned back to her home state of Kansas where she was raised to spend some time with her family for the first time in over a year. Sheinelle shared an adorable photo on Instagram as she posed with her mom and grandma. The trio were all smiles in the sunshine during their gorgeous day at the park!

“Reunited with my mom & grandma! (Grandpapa & brother too ☺️)❤️,” she captioned the post. “Today - lunch & a musical in the park ☀️”

The TODAY co-host took to her Instagram Stories to share another snap from the fun family-centric day that included a twinning moment with one of her family members. Sheinelle snapped a photo of her sneakers next to her grandma’s ballet flats, both sporting a pair of gold shoes for their outing.

“Got a chuckle when I looked at my shoes, and then at my grandma’s ☺️,” she wrote.

Twinning! Sheinelle Jones / Instagram

Over the past few months, families across the country have begun reuniting for the first time in over a year because of the pandemic as the vaccine rollout continues, each capturing the touching moments on camera. The TODAY family is no stranger to their own reunions during that time, with many able to recently see their family for the first time since the pandemic started.

Dylan Dreyer, who is expecting baby number three with her husband Brian Fichera, shared a touching moment on Instagram of the first time her family was able to visit since Ollie, 1, was born.

"Well this picture was a LONG TIME COMING!!!" she captioned the post. "Pop Pop and Grandma haven’t been able to visit us since Oliver was born. I am so beyond grateful for this perfect afternoon!! #bestdayever #daddysgirl"

At the end of March, Savannah Guthrie was able to reunite with her mom, Nancy, and sister, Annie, after they spent nearly a year and a half apart from one another. While on assignment on the West Coast, Savannah shared three adorable selfies with her family to commemorate the big moment.

“Been waiting for this moment for 16 long months. Together again,” she wrote in the caption. “I am marveling and lifting a prayer of gratitude for the scientists and researchers who made it possible.”

The TODAY anchor opened up about the experience on the show, admitting that she was going to “get a little weepy.”

"We had a wonderful time,” she told the team. “She's fully vaccinated now, so we took all the advice from the doctors. Of course, my sister, Annie, (and) I got to see her husband and little boy."

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, received the best Christmas gift ever last year and were reunited with all three Roker children: daughters Courtney and Leila and son, Nick. The family of five was able to gather all together for the first time in almost a year when Leila returned home from Paris where she was studying abroad.

“Best news ever! We wanted to share our family reconnection with all of you," Roberts exclaimed in the video.