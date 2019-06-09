Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have been married for nearly a year, but the actress recently revealed that she and her husband don’t live together all the time.

Three nights a week, Falchuk sleeps at his own home in the trendy Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles when he's taking care of his children, Brody and Isabella, from a previous relationship.

The other four nights, he's at Paltrow’s home.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” the actress told The Sunday Times.

According to Paltrow's intimacy teacher, Michaela Boehm, this arrangement is perfect for maintaining “polarity” in her marriage to keep her relationship fresh.

The couple met in 2010 through Paltrow’s “Ironman” co-star Robert Downey Jr. and eventually worked together when she guest-starred on “Glee,” a show Falchuk co-created with Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. They went public with their relationship in April 2015 at a birthday party for Downey Jr., though they had already been together for a year at that time.

They announced their engagement in January 2018 in an issue of Goop magazine and officially tied the knot in September of last year in a ceremony at Paltrow's property in the Hamptons.

Ever the progressive couple, Paltrow and Falchuk then went on a family honeymoon to the Maldives, bringing along Apple and Moses, Paltrow’s children from her first marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, as well as Falchuk’s two children. Martin tagged along, as well.

Said Paltrow, “Chris is family and Brad and he, they’re like, totally friends.”

Paltrow even told The Sunday Times that she “adores” Martin’s new girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson. “She’s a fantastic woman,” the Goop founder said.

Martin, 42, and Paltrow, 47, were married for a decade before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014.

Paltrow also opened up about being a stepmom to her new husband’s two kids.

“I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls," she admitted. "If you’re not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.”

Paltrow’s own daughter is 15 now, but she isn’t giving her mom as hard of a time as people might think. The actress and Apple recently engaged in a bit of funny Instagram banter after Paltrow posted a photo of them together on a ski lift.

"Mom we have discussed this," her daughter wrote in the comments. "You may not post anything without my consent."

“Oh, people misunderstand that,” Paltrow explained to the paper. “That’s just her humor. Her British half makes her very dry. Whenever I post pictures of her on my private account, she’ll be like, ‘Mom, I look like a lizard in that one.’”

Though Paltrow may enjoy having her own Los Angeles home now, it looks like the married couple may be giving up their current living arrangement soon.

Variety reported this week that Falchuk has officially put his Brentwood home on the market and it's up for sale at $10 million.