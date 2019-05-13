Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 13, 2019, 5:30 PM UTC By Drew Weisholtz

Gwyneth Paltrow is one proud mama.

The Oscar winner shared a selfie with both of her kids on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life. I love you both so much. I love all you mamas out there! Happy Mother’s Day!!” she wrote in the caption of the photo that looks like the wind was wisping through when they snapped it.

Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin are the parents of son Moses, 13, and daughter Apple, who will turn 15 Tuesday.

The actress and Goop founder, who married Brad Falchuk last September, doesn’t share photos of both kids too often, although she has posted shots of each kid without the other.

Back in March, she shared a selfie with her and Apple on a ski lift, much to Apple’s chagrin.

"Mom we have discussed this," she wrote in the comments. "You may not post anything without my consent."

Paltrow, 46, also shared a photo of her and Apple last September in honor of National Daughter Day, which prompted several people to comment how much alike the two look.

“Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life,” she wrote.

The actress also celebrated Apple's birthday last year.

"Happy birthday, my darling girl," she wrote. "You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Paltrow has also shown Moses some love online. Last April, she wished him a happy birthday when he turned 12.

"Happy birthday, my son," she wrote. "You are the sweetest, most brilliant young man I’ve ever met. You broke the mold 12 years ago today when you came into the world."