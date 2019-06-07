At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Having a good red lipstick is a game changer. The classic color has a certain quality that makes us feel confident and sassy whenever we wear it. So when actress, author and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow shared her go-to red lipstick, we were all ears.

On the latest episode of her popular Goop Podcast, Paltrow revealed that her favorite lipstick is from clean beauty brand Kosas.

"Kosas is a line of nontoxic lipstick that we sell at Goop," she said during the "Ask Me Anything" section of the podcast. "It's just an incredible brand, the colors are so beautiful."

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Lipstick, $28, Sephora