Gwen Stefani poses with her 3 sons and Blake Shelton in sweet wedding-day pic

Gwen Stefani's latest Instagram share from her wedding with Blake Shelton is a sweet family photo of the newlyweds with her kids.

In the new pic posted Wednesday, the happy couple pose with her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, as they smile in their dapper suits.

"thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits," Stefani captioned the pic, adding, "we love u."

Stefani also found a sweet yet subtle way to honor her three boys, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, with her wedding gown designed by Vera Wang.

"(Gwen) chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back," the designer explained on Instagram. "The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil."

TODAY's own Carson Daly officiated the special day, which took place over July Fourth weekend at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

“It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives,” Carson said Tuesday on TODAY. “The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”