Gwen Stefani's wedding-day looks had subtle tributes to her kids and Blake Shelton

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani said their “I do's” over the weekend, the bride’s veil had something to say, too.

Designer Vera Wang shared the sweet ways Stefani chose to incorporate her three children into her looks on the big day.

Monday night, just hours after Stefani revealed that she and her sometimes-fellow “Voice” coach, Blake Shelton, wed over the holiday weekend, Wang posted a photo of the bride that not only showed off the gorgeous gown she wore down the aisle, but also the sentimental detailing on the long veil that followed it.

“(Gwen) chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cut away back,” wrote the woman who’s built a bridalwear empire. She went on to explain that the “gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil.”

That way Stefani, who shares her trio of children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, was able to honor her kids and celebrate Shelton officially joining her family — all in the same garment.

But that wasn’t the only veil she wore that day. And the dress she teamed it with wasn’t the only gown.

In another post, Wang described the other look she designed for the pop star, writing, “For the reception she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt.”

There she included another nod to the family.

“The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple,” Wang continued. “They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children.”

As for the second veil, like the gown, it was much shorter than the first.

Stefani gave her fans and followers a glimpse of it in a brief animation she shared on her own Instagram, revealing a veil that cascades just below her shoulders, covered in small white blossoms and topped with a large bow.

Shelton and Stefani, who dated for more than five years, announced their engagement in October of last year.

The wedding ceremony took place at Shelton’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch Saturday, in a chapel the country crooner built especially for Stefani. Approximately 40 guests, made up of close friends and family, attended the nuptials. TODAY’s Carson Daly, who’s worked with the bride and groom as host of “The Voice,” officiated the wedding.