'Perfectly them': Carson Daly shares pics and details from Gwen and Blake's wedding

Calling the ceremony “a perfect blend of country and glamour,” Carson Daly has shared about what it was like to officiate Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding Saturday in Oklahoma.

“It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives,” Carson said Tuesday on TODAY. “The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

Shelton, alongside officiant Carson Daly, gets a glimpse of his bride walking down the aisle. Courtesy Jeremy Bustos/Studio This Is

The newlyweds met back in 2014 as coaches on “The Voice,” and Carson, who is host of the singing competition show, has watched their love blossom since. On Monday, he marveled at how “they just work” as a couple.

“They're an unlikely pair,” he added. “They're like if you pair delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper and on the menu it doesn't seem to work, but it works. It's comfort food with class. And everybody roots for that.”

Carson played a key role in the newlyweds' big day! Courtesy Jeremy Bustos/Studio This Is

Carson, who said that he worked on the wedding for months, explained that he convinced the two to write their own vows. While Stefani brought their guests to tears as she spoke hers to her now-husband, Shelton pulled out a guitar to perform a song he wrote for his vows in an equally moving moment.

The musical superstars tied the knot in a small ceremony in front of immediate family and friends, with Stefani wearing a Vera Wang gown and Shelton going a little more casual in blue jeans.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, were joined by Stefani’s three children, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, in a ceremony that took place in a chapel built especially for the wedding. Carson's own family was in attendance too.

The newlyweds share a sweet moment at their reception. Courtesy Jeremy Bustos/Studio This Is

Shelton had teased the possibility the wedding would happen this time of year.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer," Shelton told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY in March.

Amid coaching on “The Voice,” Stefani and Shelton had both faced struggles with their respective marriages. Stefani ended up splitting from Bush singer Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from country star Miranda Lambert.

When they eventually began dating, Shelton and Stefani successfully mixed business with pleasure, putting out songs together, including “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You.”

“It's a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time,” Shelton told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist in 2018. “Now here we are going on three years later and every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it's constantly feels like it's going to the next level.”

Stefani also said the relationship has done wonders for her.

"Blake is the greatest guy," she told The Daily Telegraph in March. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos. Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through — it really does."

The pair became one of the most high profile and unlikely celebrity couples over the years. They even poked fun at their romance in a T-Mobile ad that ran during the Super Bowl highlighting the idea that they got together by accident.

After the couple got engaged October 2020, they decided to keep the news private for a brief period, with Stefani electing not to spill the beans when she appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” This past April, she returned to the show to explain why they wanted to keep quiet.

“We got engaged about a week before that and Blake was like, ‘Let’s not tell anyone. Let’s just make it ours for a minute,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course,’” she told Meyers. “I was dying to tell everybody, you know what I mean? And I knew I was going to be on your show, and I felt really guilty actually.”