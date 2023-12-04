Dylan Dreyer reveals family holiday card starring her 3 sons

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer's three adorable sons are the stars of her family's Christmas card this year.

The card shows Dylan's boys Calvin, who turns 7 on Dec. 17, Oliver, 3, and Rusty, 2, playing with strings of Christmas lights as they pose in a trio of pics in their cute red-and-white striped jammies.

"MERRY" the card reads. "From the Fichera family."

Dylan Dreyer's three sons star in her family's Christmas card. Courtesy Sylan Dreyer

While on TODAY Dec. 4, Dylan, who shares her sons with her husband, Brian Fichera, showed a video highlighting behind-the-scenes moments of creating the festive keepsake.

“We just had a weekend at home with the family and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have to get our Christmas card picture taken,'” she explained.

“So we threw the kids outside with their matching jammies and we gave them a tangle of lights. Brian, of course, captured the whole thing the way he does," she added.

The video, which Dylan also posted on Instagram Dec. 3, is set to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's version of the holiday classic "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town."

It shows Calvin, Oliver and Rusty tangling themselves up in the Christmas lights and then dancing around in their pajamas.

The boys are later seen helping Dylan decorate the family's Christmas tree as a cozy fire roars in the fireplace.

"How to keep the kids happy so we can take a Christmas card picture? Tangled lights! When do they go from fun to absolutely maddening? (The lights, not the kids…well, I guess the kids too)," Dylan joked in her caption.

Fichera shared the same video on his own Instagram page, joking, "Put the kids to work un-knotting the lights."

Dylan is the latest member of the TODAY team to give viewers a peek at her family's holiday card.

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Nov. 29, Jenna Bush Hager showed viewers the Hager family's holiday card, which included their new cat, Hollywood.

Jenna Bush Hager previously showed off her family's holiday card starring their new cat Hollywood. Jenna Bush Hager

“Happy Holidays Love, Jenna, Henry, Mila (10), Poppy Louise (8) & Hal (4),” the card says on its front alongside a pic of Jenna, husband Henry Hager and the kids posing in Martha’s Vineyard.

On the back: Another family pic, this time showing Mila holding fluffy Hollywood. “... Or Meowy Christmas! Welcome to the world Hollywood Hager!” it reads.