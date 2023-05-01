Granger Smith, whose son drowned in 2019, leaves message to Shaq Barrett after NFL star’s daughter’s death

Country singer Granger Smith is reaching out to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Shaq Barrett following the tragic news that his 2-year-old daughter drowned in a pool.

Tampa Police confirmed on April 30 that they had responded to a call before 9:30 a.m. about a child who had fallen into a pool.

“The child was transported to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving measures taken, the child was pronounced deceased a short time later,” police said in a statement.

Barrett’s team later shared a message on social media identifying the child as the athlete’s daughter, Arrayah.

Smith and wife Amber Bartlett lost their 3-year-old son, River Kelly, in 2019 after he drowned at their home.

After learning about the death of Barrett’s daughter, Smith left a supportive message on the NFL player’s Instagram page.

Below a post dedicated to Arrayah on her 2nd birthday on April 19, Smith wrote, “Love you brother.”

For the birthday tribute, Barrett had uploaded a carousel of photos to honor the toddler on her special day.

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete,” he said in the caption. He also told his daughter he loved her.

Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, have been receiving heartfelt messages from friends and family. Tom Brady, Barrett’s former Buccaneers teammate, also sent his support.

On April 30, Brady posted a photo to his Instagram story that showed Barrett posing for a family photo with his wife, four children and their dog.

“The Brady’s love you,” the retired athlete wrote before adding a red heart and three praying-hand emoji.

Arrayah was the youngest of the couple’s four children.

In the heartbreaking social media post, the Buccaneers expressed their condolences for Barrett and his family.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” a statement on Twitter said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The team tweeted, “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Other NFL teams commented and expressed their condolences, as well.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in the toddler’s death and that an investigation is ongoing.

“It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident,” officials said.