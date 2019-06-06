Country star Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, are “devastated and heartbroken” over the death of their 3-year-old son, River Kelly. Smith announced the news on Instagram and Twitter.

Smith, 39, didn't share any details regarding how his son died, but mentioned that “despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” Smith wrote alongside a picture of him cuddling River.

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father,” added the singer-songwriter, who is also dad to daughter London, 7, and son Lincoln Monarch, 5.

“Riv was special,” Smith remarked. “Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts.”

Captioning a selfie with River, Amber Smith noted that “nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news.”

Granger Smith echoed the sentiment, saying, “If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment.”

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Smith family requested that those interested should "please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.”

Police in Austin, Texas, where the family lives, didn't respond to TODAY’s request for comment regarding the incident that resulted in River’s death.