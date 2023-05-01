Tom Brady sends heartfelt message to ex-teammate Shaq Barrett after daughter’s drowning

Tom Brady is sending his family's love to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' teammate Shaq Barrett after the tragic drowning of Barrett's 2-year-old daughter.

The former Tampa Bay quarterback, who won a Super Bowl with Barrett in 2020, shared a photo on his Instagram story on April 30 of Barrett, 30, with his wife, Jordanna, and their four children.

"The Brady's love you," he wrote with a series of praying emojis.

Tampa police said that a child drowned in a pool on April 30, and the Buccaneers confirmed that it was Barrett's daughter Arrayah. She was the youngest of the couple's four children.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the team said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the team tweeted. “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

The Denver Broncos, Barrett’s former team, tweeted to the Buccaneers that "#BroncosCountry is with you, Shaq & the entire Barrett family."

While authorities are still investigating, police said the drowning was not believed to involve any foul play and was "a purely accidental and tragic incident."

Barrett and his family had just celebrated Arrayah's second birthday last month.

Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has these 11 tips for parents and adults to help prevent young children from drowning.

@tombrady via Instagram