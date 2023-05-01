The daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett drowned in a pool on April 30, according to Tampa police.

“Just before 9:30 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a home in the Beach Park area of Tampa in reference to a child who had fallen into a pool,” police said in a statement, confirming the victim was Barrett’s child.

“The child was transported to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving measures taken, the child was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

In a social media post, the Buccaneers identified the child as Barrett’s daughter Arrayah and released a statement mourning her death while offering condolences to Barrett and his wife, Jordanna.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the team tweeted.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Police do not suspect foul play played a role in her death.

“The investigation is ongoing,” officials said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death among young children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which notes that it is the number one cause of death for kids between the ages of 1 and 4.

Last month, Barrett celebrated Arrayah's birthday with a series of photos on Instagram.

"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl," he captioned the pictures.

Barrett and his wife are also parents to another daughter, Aaliyah, as well as two sons, Shaquil Jr. and Braylon.

Barrett, 30, began his NFL career in 2014 as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos out of Colorado State University.

He didn’t see his first game action until 2015 with the Broncos and would go on to make two Pro Bowls, while winning one Super Bowl with the Broncos and another with the Buccaneers after he signed with the team as a free agent before the 2019 season.