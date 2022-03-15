Sharna Burgess is making time for grief during pregnancy.

On Monday, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a bittersweet video of her late father, Raymond “Ray” Burgess, reacting to the news that she and boyfriend Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together.

Ray died in January 2022, just one month after Burgess and Green, 48, told him that he was going to be a grandpa. Burgess has not publicly shared Ray's cause of death.

“I can’t watch this without crying. It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time,” Burgess wrote. “Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way."

Burgess added that Ray "loved" Brian and responded to their baby news by exclaiming, "That's magic."

Burgess, who is expecting a boy on July 4, also included lighter moments in her montage. Her mom, Lucy, hilariously yelled the F-word after glimpsing the sonogram — and then proceeded to burst into happy tears.

“3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent,” Burgess wrote. “I have no idea what I’m doing but I’m surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant for him.”

Earlier this month, Burgess said that she was on birth control when she conceived.

“There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it,” she shared on her Instagram stories.

Dr. Christine Greves, an OB-GYN at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies in Orlando, Florida, previously told TODAY Parents that different forms of birth control vary in effectiveness. For instance, on average, oral contraceptives are 91% effective, she said.

“If you take the pill at the same time every day and you’re not on antibiotics, it should be 99% effective,” Greves explained. “However, many women miss a pill, vomit after taking it or forget to start a new pack on time. There are also certain medications that can interfere.”

This will be Green’s fifth son. He and his ex-wife, Megan Fox, 35, are parents of Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. The “Beverly Hills, 90210,” alum also shares Kassius, 19, with former girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

