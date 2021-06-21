Brian Austin Green posts rare photo with all 4 kids on Father's Day

In honor of Father’s Day, proud pop Brian Austin Green celebrated by sharing a photo of the people who make it so special for him — his children.

Though the 47-year-old actor posts occasional pics of the kids, the holiday marked a rare treat for his fans and followers, as all four of his sons were featured by his side in the shot.

The image shows Green and his children sitting together in a pool. His oldest son, Kassius, 19, whom he shares with his former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star, Vanessa Marcil, sits to one side of him, while the three boys he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4, sit on his other side. They’re all smiling in the pic.

“Happy Father’s Day everyone !!!” Green wrote in the caption. He then added, “Thank you baby for taking such an amazing pic for me :))”

While he didn’t name names in the post, the “baby” he’s referring to is his girlfriend, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess.

She replied, first with heart emoji and then, in a separate response, by writing, “Happy Father’s day baby. You’re amazing.”

And while photos of the whole family are scarce on social media, just last month, Green posted a photo of his three youngest sons enjoying a dip alongside Burgess. He simply captioned that one “pool days.”

Fans raved about both recent photos in the comments, though photos of the kids posted to Instagram aren’t always greeted with praise — at least not from their mom.

Green and Fox parted ways after 10 years of marriage last May and officially divorced in November. But just weeks before finalizing their divorce, Fox lashed out at Green for posting a Halloween photo of him with their youngest son, Journey.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture?" she wrote in the comments. "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via social media.”

Megan Fox criticized ex Brian Austin Green for sharing a Halloween photo of their son. The post was later deleted. brianaustingreen/instagram

At the time, Fox’s romance with current partner Machine Gun Kelly was making headlines, and she felt her ex was sending a message with the photo.

“You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” she continued. “You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Green later deleted the photo and uploaded another version, sans Journey.