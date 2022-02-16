Brian Austin Green is going to be a dad again.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum and his girlfriend, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess, are expecting their first child together. Green announced the couple's baby news Wednesday on Instagram next to a photo that showed his hand caressing Burgess' baby bump.

"We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :))," Green wrote, adding, "@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ❤️😊😊."

Green, 48, and Burgess, 36, who competed on "DWTS" together on season 30, began dating in October 2020, five months after Green, confirmed that he and wife Megan Fox, 35, were divorcing after nearly a decade of marriage.

While the couple's baby-on-the-way will be Burgess' first child, it marks baby No. 5 for Green. The actor shares three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 — with Fox, and an older son, Kassius, 19, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess shared the pregnancy news Wednesday on her own Instagram page next to a pic of Green’s hand — along with the hands of his three youngest sons — touching her bump.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022," she wrote.

"@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️," she added.

Burgess also shared a special shoutout to Green's oldest son, telling him, "@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx."

The Australian-born dancer opened up about her romance with Green while speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in March 2021. The dancer said she was attracted to Green because he's a good person.

“He is so passionate about doing good in the world and leaving his mark ... and that is really one of the ways we connected so much, is (asking), ‘What do we want to do in the world?’” she said.

The couple kept a low-profile during their first few months together, said Burgess, because they both wanted to take things slow.

“That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours, we kept that for as long as we could,” she explained. “We took out time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful.”

Dating during the coronavirus pandemic ended up being a boon for the private pair.

"It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed,” said Burgess. “It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that’s where we are both at in our lives. I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside.”

As for Green, he let his feelings for Burgess be known in a heartfelt anniversary tribute in October 2021.

"1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before," he gushed in the caption of an Instagram photo of the pair about to share a kiss.

Burgess returned the sweet sentiment in her own anniversary post, gushing, "You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of."

The couple's baby announcement comes a little more than a month after Fox and her new love, musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly, announced their engagement.

