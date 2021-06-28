Watch Megan Fox's kids crash her TODAY interview

Megan Fox had some unexpected guests crash her interview on Monday’s episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

“We saw one of your children running in the background,” fellow mom Jenna quipped. “Where are you?”

Fox, who shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, explained that she was at home and her boys had just woken up.

“I’m in the house that we’re staying in for right now,” Fox revealed. “This is the living room area and they all fell asleep on the couch last night watching a movie.”

Megan Fox's son Bodhi crashed her TODAY interview. TODAY

Fox laughed off the interruptions, but turned serious when asked about motherhood.

“I’m sure a lot of moms feel this way, where you [wish] you could every once in a while put them all back into that two-, three-year-old period because it’s hard to watch them grow up so quickly,” she said. “I actually really struggle with that a lot. I cry about it all the time. My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it’s hard to look at. It’s painful to love something so much.”

Savannah Guthrie can relate. She is mom of daughter, Vale, 6, and son, Charley, 4, also gets nostalgic about fast the years are flying by.

“It’s so funny, Megan, because I’ll have a long, exhausting day with my kids and then I get in bed and I start looking at their baby pictures and my husband’s like, ‘Are you insane? Now you’re looking at their baby pictures?’” Savannah said. “But it’s so sweet and it’s so precious and it goes so fast. I get it.”

Fox, who is promoting her new horror film "Till Death," noted that she can also be hard on herself as a parent.

“I feel like no matter how engaged you are or how hard you were trying at the time, you always look back and you’re like, ‘I could have been more present,” she said.

Savannah pointed out that Fox will always be able to look back on the time Noah, Bodhi and Journey crashed her TODAY appearance.

“Luckily we can just send you this on video,” she said. “And you can see your babies crawling in the background!”

