Nick Cannon shares photos of his 7 kids to celebrate Christmas

Nick Cannon is spending the holiday season celebrating with all seven of his children.

“The Nick Cannon Show” host shared a series of photos on Instagram on Christmas that showed him snuggling up with his kids.

“Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!” Cannon wrote in the caption along with thee hearts and a prayer hand emoji.

In the first picture, Cannon sits with his 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, in front of a Christmas tree. Cannon shares Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

The second snap features Cannon sporting matching plaid pajamas with his 6-month-old twin boys Zion and Zillion. Cannon welcomed his second set of twins with DJ Abby De La Rose in June.

The final moving image showed Cannon cradling his 5-month-old son Zen who died earlier this month. As Zen sleeps, he holds his father’s finger in his hand.

Cannon announced on the Dec. 7 episode of his show that his and Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, died from a malignant brain tumor.

Zen was diagnosed in August with glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

“He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it,” Cannon explained on “The Nick Cannon Show” at the time. “But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

Scott and Cannon later learned that Zen suffered from hydrocephalus, a complication of a brain tumor. Although Zen underwent surgery and had a shunt put in to drain fluid buildup, the tumor grew.

“Holding my son for the last time, it was a beautiful setting,” Cannon tearfully shared on his show.

Following Zen’s death, Cannon revealed on his talk show that he got a tattoo on his ribs of his late son as an angel with wings and a halo.

On Dec. 16, Cannon opened up to TODAY’S Hoda Kotb about turning to his faith following the death of his son. “You pray for miracles,” he told Hoda. “Coming from a faith-based background, it’s not for the miracle to do something that’s unknown to us, but it’s really for the things that we can find comfort in.”

He added, “So, I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today, and that I find that peace that surpasses all understanding.”

“The Masked Singer” host said he has been following his therapist’s advice and dealing with the tragic loss “five minutes at a time.”

“I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain, so I’m attempting to smile, I’m attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I’ve set out to be, but along the way there’s definitely some curves in the journey, so I’m taking it five minutes at a time,” he shared.

Cannon also spoke with People about the emotional decision he made with Scott to not pursue chemotherapy in Zen’s final months.

“We were having quality-of-life conversations,” said Cannon, who experienced chemotherapy himself for his lupus treatment. “We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer.”