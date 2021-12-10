See Nick Cannon's tattoo tribute to his late son

Nick Cannon is showing off the new tattoo he got in honor of his late 5-month-old son, Zen.

The 41-year-old TV personality shared an image of the tattoo Friday during the "Pic of the Day" segment on "The Nick Cannon Show."

"This is a week where I've seen so much love, y'all, more love than I've probably ever experienced. So even in the midst of a loss, I've got to say thank you to y'all," Cannon told viewers.

"Are y'all ready for the Pic of the Day?" he asked before holding up a framed photo of his new tattoo. The tattoo depicts Zen as an angel complete with wings and a halo.

"That's actually my rib right there," explained Cannon, who said he got the tattoo the night before.

The tattoo process, which took more than five hours, caused Cannon "a lot of pain." "But it was so well worth it," said the host.

Cannon ended the segment by sharing an emotional clip showing him getting the tattoo on Thursday night. At one point while getting tattooed, Cannon looks to be holding back tears.

The former "America's Got Talent" host shared a clip of the segment Friday on Instagram, writing, "I’ve seen so much love this week. I can’t say THANK YOU enough. I will always have this angel with me."

Cannon revealed Tuesday on his talk show that Zen, whose mother is model Alyssa Scott, died of a malignant brain tumor over the weekend.

"It’s tough. And I have my therapist here, who’s been helping us through it," he told his audience.

Cannon recalled how Zen had a cough that wouldn’t go away, and he seemed to have trouble with his sinuses. He also noted that the baby's head appeared large. He and Scott soon learned their baby was suffering from hydrocephalus, a complication of a brain tumor that Cannon said was malignant.

Zen underwent surgery to drain fluid buildup in his head. But last month, he took a turn for the worse. "The tumor began to grow a lot faster," said Cannon, who cried as he described holding his baby son for the last time near the ocean.

"I’m here to show that I can fight through this," he said.

Cannon also praised Scott for her strength. “Alyssa was the strongest woman I’ve ever seen ... She was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible,” he said.

During a pre-show warm-up on Wednesday, the entertainer led his audience in a moving prayer honoring Zen.

Cannon is also the father of six other children. In June, he welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. He also shares a 4-year-old son, Golden, and an 11-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.