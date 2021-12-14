Alyssa Scott shares new photos of her and Nick Cannon’s late son Zen

Alyssa Scott shared new photos of her and Nick Cannon’s late son, Zen, on her Instagram stories on Monday.

The first image showed the baby boy nestled in his car seat. In the next picture, the model cuddled with her newborn as he looked off into the distance.

“I see you in everything beautiful,” she wrote.

Alyssa Scott holds baby Zen on the beach. Alyssa Scott / Instagram

She also posted a video of the little boy staring into the camera as she asks, “Can you say hi?”

Cannon announced on Dec. 7 that his and Scott’s 5-month-old son had died from a malignant brain tumor.

He shared the sad news on a Tuesday episode of his talk show, “The Nick Cannon Show.”

“It’s tough. And I have my therapist here, who’s been helping us through it,” he told the audience.

He explained that Zen “had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

During the visit to the doctor, Cannon and Scott learned that their son was suffering from hydrocephalus, a complication of a brain tumor that Cannon said was malignant.

Zen underwent surgery and had a shunt placed to drain fluid buildup. But, around Thanksgiving, the tumor began to grow.

Scott, who Cannon praised on his show for being the “strongest woman” he’s ever seen, also paid tribute to her son a few days after his death with a heartbreaking compilation video on Instagram.

In the different clips, Zen lies in his hospital bed, plays the piano and snuggles with his mom.

“Oh my sweet Zen,” Scott wrote in the caption. “The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me.”

She called the silence without his cries “deafening” and said he has kept her going for the last five months.

“It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me,” she recalled. “A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me.”

At the end of the post, she said, “And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister.. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity.”

Cannon further opened up about the pain he was feeling following the loss of his son on last Wednesday’s episode.

After leading the audience in a heartfelt prayer, he revealed he felt “numb” talking about Zen’s death.

“I’m grieving, I feel guilty on so many levels,” Cannon said on his show. “I never wanted to exploit this. I kept it private for so long since I found out about Zen’s diagnosis, out of respect for his mother, Alyssa. “

On Friday, during the “Pic of the Day” segment on “The Nick Cannon Show,” the host showed off the tattoo he got in honor of his son.

His new ink, which is on his rib, depicts Zen as an angel with wings and a halo.