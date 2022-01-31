Nick Cannon reveals he will soon be a dad of 8

It's a boy! Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi.

The TV personality and former “America’s Got Talent” host announced the news on Monday's episode of "The Nick Cannon Show."

“It’s a boy! We found out yesterday,” the proud pop, 41, said sharing a photo from their gender reveal party held over the weekend. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It’s never a competition. Each one is special.”

This is the first child for Tiesi, 30, and the couple's first child together.

Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who he shares with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also father to a baby boy, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. In December 2021, Zen died at age 5 months after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

“We were having quality-of-life conversations,” Cannon told People in an interview after Zen's death. “We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer.”

On Monday's episode, Cannon also revealed he knew about Tiesi's pregnancy prior to the loss of Zen, but wanted to respect Scott and waited to announce.

The soon-to-be dad of eight has previously spoken out about fathering children with multiple women. And so he's clear — it's no accident his family is expanding.

“I’m like a seahorse,” he joked to Power 106 Los Angeles in July 2021, while talking to rap duo JT and Yung Miami. "I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident!"

In August, “The Masked Singer” host doubled down. Cannon sounded off on the topic during a morning radio show appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” where he was introduced as “Nick, No Condom, Cannon.”

“The Fertilizer,” Cannon joked before quickly getting serious about the mothers of his children. “They’re the ones making the choice — women lead. In every scenario that I’ve had, I step back and say, ‘How do you want to do this?’”

