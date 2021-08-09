Nick Cannon reveals his reasoning for having 7 kids with 4 different women

Nick Cannon has some thoughts for people who have criticized his approach to fatherhood. Specifically, having seven children to four different women.

“The Masked Singer” host sounded off on the topic Monday during his appearance on the morning radio show "The Breakfast Club," where he was introduced as "Nick, No Condom, Cannon."

"The Fertilizer," Cannon joked before quickly getting serious about the mothers of his children. "They're the ones making the choice — women lead. In every scenario that I’ve had, I step back and say, 'How do you want to do this?'"

Cannon, 40, said he thinks having one partner is an outdated concept.

“That’s a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life,” he said.

“I understand the institution of marriage, but if we go back to what that is about, that was to classify property,” Cannon continued. “A father gave another man his daughter for land.”

In late June, Cannon became a dad to Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Just weeks earlier, Cannon welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon shares a son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful Queen, 9 months, with Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The dad of seven also responded to criticism that having so many kids is selfish.

"Time is a man-made construct," he said. "Anybody who knows me ... I’m at every basketball game, every martial arts practice, and people don’t understand how I do it, but my children are my priority. It’s all about being present."

Cannon confessed that he's always wanted 10 to 12 kids.

"I’ve learned so much just from my children and it’s so amazing," he said. "I really just love being around my kids."