Hoda Kotb gives Carson Daily advice ahead of his 50th birthday: ‘Buckle up!’

Hoda Kotb is shared the gift of wisdom for Carson Daly’s 50th birthday: Your life is about to begin.

"Hey Carson, here’s my advice for turning 50: It gets greater later!" Hoda, 58, told her TODAY co-host ahead of his June 22 birthday.

"(It's the) best decade of my life," continued Hoda. "Motherhood, dream job. I know who I am! I found my voice. So for you, young Carson, buckle up — life is about to get even better!"

Hoda is a mom to daughters Haley Joy, 6, and Hope Catherine, 4.

Carson will surely value Hoda's optimism given an early birthday gift he received: A membership from the AARP.

"I gotta big b-day next month & SH*T JUST GOT REAL!" he captioned Instagram photos of an envelope containing his new AARP membership card and an enthusiastic offer letter that read "Welcome to the ‘50’s Club."

The gift made for chortles in Carson's comments section from his 3rd Hour of TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones, 45, who wrote, "Hahahaha."

Carson's wife Siri Daly also teased her husband,

"I know nothing about this because I am SO MUCH YOUNGER THAN @carsondaly," she wrote.

Life already looks really good for Carson, who is a proud father to daughters Etta, 10, London, 8, and Goldie, 3, along with son Jackson, 14.

Enjoy your birthday, Carson!