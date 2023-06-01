Carson Daly turns 50 in one month and the AARP is already after him

Carson Daly doesn’t turn 50 until June 22, but he already received an early birthday present.

On May 31, the TODAY host uploaded the membership offer the AARP, which caters to adults over 50, recently sent him in anticipation for his milestone birthday.

Daly posted a picture on Instagram of a letter that arrived in the mail detailing the organization’s many benefits.

“Welcome to the ‘50’s Club’” the note said, in bold, red letters.

In the caption, Daly joked, “I gotta big bday next month & S— JUST GOT REAL!”

“The Voice” host also included a crying-laughing, an elderly man and a confetti emoji.

Wife Siri Daly, 42, chimed in and poked fun at AARP reaching out to him so soon.

“Wait what trunk organizer?? I’m jealous,” she commented, referring to one of the gifts that comes with a membership package.

The food blogger teased, “I know nothing about this because I am SO MUCH YOUNGER THAN @carsondaly.”

Other members of the TODAY and NBC family also joined in on the joke.

NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander said she was a big fan of the fancy insulated trunk organizer.

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones simply wrote, “Hahahaha.”

Fans encouraged Daly to embrace the perks that come with turning 50 in the comments.

“Senior’s days a comin!” one person wrote.

One Instagram user recalled her experience being added to AARP’s mailing list.

“I HATED getting this envelope,” another said. “I think I may have cried.”

Others warned Daly to prepare for plenty more letters and offers.

“It’s only the beginning!” one fan said.

Daly’s joke about aging comes one week after he playfully mocked Blake Shelton for entering “red chair retirement” following his final episode on “The Voice.”

The TODAY host penned a sweet message on Instagram for the country music star, paying tribute to him for his 23 seasons-run on the NBC competition series.

Daly shared four photos of the pair together and wrote, in part, “For over 12 years I’ve watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time. Thank you buddy!”

He added, “Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you’ve earned it! Now let’s go make a drink!”