IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Mother's Day Plaza is here! Score up to 40% off exclusive deals

Sheinelle Jones gets teary watching mom's special birthday message on-air

Sheinelle celebrated turning 43, saying she is thankful for finding peace after a trying year during the pandemic.

Sheinelle Jones brought to tears by special birthday surprise

April 19, 202102:03
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

A surprise serenade on TODAY left Sheinelle Jones dabbing happy tears on her birthday Monday.

Sheinelle's mother, Sheila Kinnard, sang "Happy Birthday" to her on the 3rd hour of TODAY over a collage of family photos.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Oh my God," Sheinelle said as she wiped away tears. "All those folks you saw in that picture, I haven't seen in a while."

It's no surprise that the rendition of "Happy Birthday" by Sheinelle's mother sounded great, as Kinnard regularly sings in church and is a longtime music and drama teacher.

Sheinelle is excited to get her second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 and eventually be able to see her family in person after so much time apart during the pandemic.

‘Mom, I Love You Because…’ TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones celebrates her mom

May 3, 201503:11

Dylan Dreyer celebrated Sheinelle for her joy and happiness as she toasted her birthday along with Al Roker.

"I feel very, very blessed," Sheinelle said. "I was sitting here thinking about where I was a year ago. I think we were quarantining at home. I remember blowing out a candle thinking I just want peace and clarity, this is such a challenging time.

And you know what, God has given it to me. I have such peace and I am so thankful, so 'Cheers!' "

Sheinelle also has no issues with revealing her age.

"Oh my God, I am 43. I will shout it from the rooftops!" she said. "You know why, every day that we are alive and breathing — the old folks to used to say that we can move and have our being — is a blessing."

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 