Sheinelle Jones gets teary watching mom's special birthday message on-air

A surprise serenade on TODAY left Sheinelle Jones dabbing happy tears on her birthday Monday.

Sheinelle's mother, Sheila Kinnard, sang "Happy Birthday" to her on the 3rd hour of TODAY over a collage of family photos.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Oh my God," Sheinelle said as she wiped away tears. "All those folks you saw in that picture, I haven't seen in a while."

It's no surprise that the rendition of "Happy Birthday" by Sheinelle's mother sounded great, as Kinnard regularly sings in church and is a longtime music and drama teacher.

Sheinelle is excited to get her second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 and eventually be able to see her family in person after so much time apart during the pandemic.

Dylan Dreyer celebrated Sheinelle for her joy and happiness as she toasted her birthday along with Al Roker.

"I feel very, very blessed," Sheinelle said. "I was sitting here thinking about where I was a year ago. I think we were quarantining at home. I remember blowing out a candle thinking I just want peace and clarity, this is such a challenging time.

And you know what, God has given it to me. I have such peace and I am so thankful, so 'Cheers!' "

Sheinelle also has no issues with revealing her age.

"Oh my God, I am 43. I will shout it from the rooftops!" she said. "You know why, every day that we are alive and breathing — the old folks to used to say that we can move and have our being — is a blessing."