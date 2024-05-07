IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Craig Melvin’s son interviews him about his new book, ‘I’m Proud of You’

“I wanted to write a book that celebrated fatherhood. That celebrated you,” he told his 10-year-old.
By Rosie Colosi

TODAY co-host Craig Melvin is releasing his first children’s book on May 7, and nobody is more excited than his 10-year-old son, Delano. In an interview with his dad about the new release, Delano had a few questions about the writing process.

“What made you write the book ‘I’m Proud of You‘?” Delano asked.

Craig began to respond, “What made me write the book? I wanted ... “

“ ... to show me that you were proud of me?” Delano answered his own question with true 10-year-old flair. Together with his wife, sports broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, Craig is raising Delano and daughter Sybil, 7.

Craig's family celebrated Del's 10th birthday with a Broadway show.
“That was part of it,” Craig said. “I wanted to write a book that celebrated fatherhood. That celebrated you. That celebrated your sister. That celebrated, like, just being a parent. And I wanted to write something that you would enjoy.”

He also wanted his kids to know that he’s proud of them, not just for the big things. He’s “proud of the little stuff, too.”

“I remember when you tied your shoes the first time. I remember when you made your first basket. I wanted to write something that celebrated the small things,” Craig said.

“When I was born, how did your life change?” Delano asked.

Rosie Colosi lives in New Jersey and is a reporter for TODAY Parents. She has bylines in The Atlantic, The Week, MSNBC, and PureWow, and she has written 33 nonfiction children's books for Scholastic, Klutz, and Nat Geo Kids. Once upon a time, she played Mrs. Claus in "The Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular," but now she mostly sings songs from "Annie" to her two daughters … while they beg her to play Kidz Bop.