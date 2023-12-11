Al Roker's dog Pepper competes with granddaughter Sky: 'Who steals my attention?'

Looks like Al Roker's dog Pepper has stiff competition from his granddaughter Sky.

"Pepper (is) still not sure about Sky," the TODAY co-host captioned an Instagram post showing Sky sitting in her stroller, unaware of Pepper's cute presence behind her. "Who is this who steals my attention?"

Al's daughter Courtney Roker Laga and her husband Wes Laga, welcomed Sky in July 2023.

Al adopted Pepper from a Pennsylvania rescue facility in 2012 and the dog has assumed her place on social media and at TODAY. In March 2020, Al even did the weather forecast with Pepper sitting on his lap.

"I always made fun of the people with those little rat dogs, but the great thing about Pepper is she’s small, but she has a big personality,” Al told People in 2019. “She runs, she chases stuff, she plays fetch."

He added, “She’s not a lap dog, but you rub her belly and she’s yours. She’s the perfect dog.”

At the time, Pepper was working her way into the family bed.

"I was one of those people who said the dog’s not supposed to be sleeping with you,” Al admitted to the outlet. “And of course she sleeps on the bed now. The foot of the bed! But still. She’s been slowly working her way up."

Of course, Pepper must share Al's attention with Sky.

The little girl recently attended her very first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and she scored a magazine cover with her mom Courtney.

Al and Sky also love scooting around New York City together, while the infant naps in her stroller.

Al is in his element as a first-time “Pop-Pop,” his granddad nickname.

“It is magical, it really is,” Al said on TODAY shortly after Sky was born. “Everybody tells you that it’s going to be this thing and you don’t know — it’s like when they tell you about having your first child.”

He added, “And then, to hold this little girl knowing that 30, almost 35 years ago, I held her mom. And here she is ... and she’s just perfect.”