Al Roker on his first week as a ‘Pop Pop’ to granddaughter Sky: ‘She’s just perfect’

One week after Al Roker welcomed his first grandchild into the world, the TODAY co-host is dishing on life as a first-time grandpa.

"We’ve seen a lot of milestones with you — you’ve done everything I feel like, except this," TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb said to the proud new grandfather on Monday, July 10. "This is the one thing you’ve never done. How does being a grandfather feel?"

"It’s magical. It really is," Al responded, all smiles. "Everybody tells you that it’s going to be this thing and you don’t know — it’s like when they tell you about having our first child.

"And then, to hold this little girl knowing that 30, almost 35 years ago, I held her mom," he continued. "And here she is ... and she’s just perfect."

Al's daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Monday, July 3 at 12:41 pm, weighing in at 5 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

Courtney and her husband, Wesley Laga, named their daughter Sky Clara Laga.

Al said that Courney and her husband Wes are "doing great," both back home with Sky and "taking to parenthood beautifully."

"Courtney had a C-section so you know she’s struggling a little bit with that," Al added. "And Wes, I think the gravity of being a dad has kind of hit him but he still has that buoyant personality."

In addition to describing what it feels like to be a first-time "Pop-Pop," Al shared the story behind baby girl Sky's name, telling his fellow co-hosts that he doesn't know exactly why his daughter and son-in-law picked the first name "Sky."

"It had nothing to do with the fact that I’m a weatherperson," Al said. "And Clara is the name of Courtney’s godmother."

As Courtney and her husband settle into their new role as parents, Al said that Sky is busy being a great sleeper.

"(She) sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom (then) sleeps for another four," he said. "We're on the same schedule!"

Al was in the hospital when baby girl Sky was born, but has tried to refrain from appearing like the "overbearing grandpa."

Al's son-in-law's parents also made a hospital visit to meet their granddaughter, then shortly after left for vacation in Greece — something that Al is "very excited about."

"I got more time with them," Al said, thankful to have the opportunity to get more quality time with the baby and "imprint himself on her."

Al is also loving how his son, Nick, is taking to his new role as uncle, adding that his son is just "over the moon" and recently held Sky — the first time Nick has ever held a baby.

"After he finished holding (Sky) he said: 'I'm enthralled.'

Of course, Al wouldn't be Al if he didn't give a shout out to the doctors and nurses who took care of his daughter before, during and after she gave birth, including Courtney's doctor, Dr. Shonda Corbett.

"All the folks at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey are just a terrific group of folks," Al said. "Everybody was very, very sweet."

And the TODAY Show family wouldn't be a family if they didn't mark the occasion with a little gift for the new grandfather, including two custom made onesies: One that says "I love Pop-Pop" and another with the words: "Al's perfect Sky."