TODAY's Al Roker is leaning into being a grandpa!

The beloved weatherman took his granddaughter, baby Sky Clara Laga, on her first stroll together through New York City's Central Park on Friday, Sept. 22.

He shared a video of the adventure, excitedly narrating his first grandchild's experience the whole way.

"Well, our first walk in Central Park," he says, with the camera trained on the baby asleep in her stroller. "And she (Sky) is riveted by all the sights and sounds of this beautiful, urban, idyllic city."

In his caption, Al revealed that he spent the day with Sky and his oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga.

Roker Laga and her husband, Wes, welcomed Sky on July 3, 2023.

Al has clearly relished his new role as grandpa or Pop-Pop, as he prefers to be called. In the months since her birth, he's shared countless photos of the baby to his social media and celebrated her on-air.

When Sky was born, Al posted a photo tribute to her.

"And then this little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga," he wrote. "In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. You baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

In another post, he relished in his middle daughter, Leila, meeting the baby for the first time.

"I had tears in my eyes," he captioned the photos of Leila holding baby Sky.

Al and his previous wife, Alice Bell, became parents when they adopted Courtney, whose birthday is May 14, 1987.

He went on to marry Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the two just celebrated their 28th anniversary earlier this month.

They share daughter Leila, who was born on Nov. 17, 1998, and son Nick, who was born on July 18, 2002.