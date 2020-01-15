Christina Aguilera shares photo with ex-husband: 'We make blended families work'

Christina Aguilera is proud she and ex-hubby Jordan Bratman are friendly exes.

The former couple got together in honor of their son Max's 12th birthday on Jan. 12. — and Aguilera shared a happy photo from the festivities with her followers on Instagram.

In the pic, the "Beautiful" singer sits at a table strewn with food as her pre-teen son hugs her from behind. Bratman is seen placing a birthday cake aglow in candles in front of them.

"We make blended families work. It’s a beautiful thing," Aguilera, 40, wrote in the caption.

Aguilera and fiancé Matthew Rutler pose with their daughter, Summer Rain, and Aguilera's son Max (with ex-husband Jordan Bratman). Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Aguilera and Bratman, 42, tied the knot in November 2005 and split in September 2010. Their divorce was finalized a year later. The Grammy winner went on to find love with actor Matthew Rutler. The couple, who got engaged in 2014, share a 5-year-old daughter named Summer Rain.

The Grammy winner also shared her own pic with Max to celebrate his big day.

"You have the biggest heart and caring nature, which I’m so proud of seeing and hearing from others who experience being around you —because those are rare, natural instincts that can’t be taught!" she gushed in the caption.

"You just have a special way of making the room light up, commanding attention & bringing new ideas and laughter to any conversation or situation you’re in," she added before telling her son, "I love being your mom."