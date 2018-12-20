Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Carey Reilly

Is that Jane Fonda circa 1969? A spy in a James Bond movie? No, it’s megastar Christina Aguilera with a brunette shag!

The Grammy-award winning singer posted a photo to her Instagram account this week with a shaggy black hairdo, chunky shades and dramatically drawn lips on Wednesday. Her 5.8 million fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday as she had just turned 38 a day earlier.

Throughout the years, Aguilera has consistently changed up her signature long, blond waves for different styles, but we don’t usually see her as a brunette. But don't get too used this style. The pop star appears to have used wigs to create different hairstyles recently to take a stroll through the decades in style.

Check Christina Aguilera’s recent hairstyles:

On Nov. 17 she posted this hippie-inspired look with long, blond beach waves and a flower crown.

Aguilera looked straight out of the '50s with bangs, a bob and cat-eye sunglasses.

Her blond curly bob reminds us of Marilyn Monroe, but Aguilera wrote it was her “birthday mood.”

Here shaggy hairstyle was seen once again, this time with a vintage biker hat.

Christina channeled her inner Madonna with this nod to the '80s.

Aguilera's fans, which she refers to as her "fighters," will have to wait for her next year to see her on tour again as she promises new projects. She may have yet another new hairdo by then!