Jan. 31, 2019, 12:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Christina Aguilera is very busy promoting her new Las Vegas show, but not so busy that she can't share her sweet vocals in a very sweet shop.

As "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" revealed Wednesday, they managed to convince the "Genie in a Bottle" singer to pop up and surprise customers at Randy's Donuts across the street from where the show tapes.

And of course the results on the first edition of "Undercover Sing" were hilarious, thanks to a bunch of hidden cameras and Aguilera's pipes piped in over loudspeakers.

Hidden in the back, Aguilera sings rewritten lyrics to "Genie" to reflect the customers out front, and it's awesome to watch them tuning into the very weird fact that they're being sung about.

And that's when she emerges from the back, "I'm gonna bring you your doughnut!" to the shock and delight of the unsuspecting customers!

Some of Aguilera's prank victims turned out to be huge fans! Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

We have to give Christina credit; she's great on the fly with customer details, and when she finds a real fan they even share a little shimmy out in front. And she's superb both with people dressed up as superheroes and regular guys who don't seem all that impressed that a major singing superstar is crooning at them.

Everybody loves a doughnut ... and Christina! Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Who will be on the edition of "Undercover Sing?" We can't wait to see!