Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger take daughter Lyla on 1st beach outing

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger brought their 4-month-old daughter, Lyla, to the beach for the first time.

Schwarzenegger shared sweet pics Thursday on Instagram of the family bundled up as they walk along a shore. One selfie shows the couple smiling happily as Schwarzenegger holds baby Lyla, visible only by the top of her white knit hat.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Another photo shows the new mom, 31, holding Lyla in a carrier on her chest. Her "Guardians of the Galaxy" star husband, 41, showed off his patriotism in the pics by wearing a sweater featuring the stars and stripes of the American flag.

"Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us ) 💫" wrote Schwarzenegger, who's the eldest daughter of former California governor and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, NBC News special anchor Maria Shriver.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt pose for photographers at the Los Angeles world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" in April 2019. Rich Polk / Getty Images for Disney

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in June 2019, announced baby Lyla's arrival in August by sharing a cute pic on Instagram of her tiny hand.

"We couldn’t be happier," they wrote in a joint statement posted on each of their Instagram pages. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed." (Pratt also shares a son, Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

The "Gift of Forgiveness" author opened up on Instagram earlier this month about how emotional it was to be pregnant with her first child during a pandemic.

"2020 has been a crazy year, it's not what any of us expected; it's been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns. It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world," she wrote alongside a photo of an ornament on the couple's Christmas tree.

"Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go," she added, "but i couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom."