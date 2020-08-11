New grandmother Maria Shriver reacts to birth of Katherine Schwarzenegger's 1st baby

Maria Shriver is over the moon that she’s a grandma.

The NBC special anchor became a grandmother for the first time when daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, gave birth to a baby girl, the first for her and husband Chris Pratt, 41. Shriver, 64, may feel even more of a connection with the baby since the new parents named her Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt shared the birth news on their respective Instagram pages Monday with a photo of them all holding hands, and Shriver couldn’t help but chime in to express her joy and support.

“So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are !!!” she commented on Schwarzenegger’s post.

“So happy for you all so happy you get to experience being a girl dad ! Lucky you lucky girl lucky world,” she wrote on Pratt’s update.

Shriver had not shied away from talking about the anticipation of her family expanding, especially during the pandemic.

"And this has been kind of a little light there, right? It's something to look forward to when we don't really have much to look forward to," Shriver told Hoda Kotb when she guest co-hosted TODAY with Hoda & Jenna last month.

"I'm excited, I'm nervous," she added. "I don't know what it's going to be like, but I think I'm going to be a great grandmother because ... I'm gonna like spray the sprinkler, I'm gonna do the three-legged races. I'm gonna hopefully have a partner in crime again."

While Lyla’s middle name Maria is a nod to her grandmother, it’s still unclear what Shriver’s name will be to the little one now that she’s a grandmother, although she has said that “Grandma” probably won’t cut it.

"I'm not embracing that name exactly," she told "Entertainment Tonight" in May. "I'm gonna come up with my own name."