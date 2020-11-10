Patrick Schwarzenegger talks about sister Katherine's baby: 'She's a beautiful girl'

Patrick Schwarzenegger couldn't be more excited to be a first-time uncle.

The actor's sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, gave birth to her first child in August, and the proud uncle is soaking up every moment of his new role.

During an interview with TODAY Tuesday morning, the 27-year-old talked about his new movie "Echo Boomers" and opened up about his sweet relationship with his new niece, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

When asked what being an uncle has been like so far, Schwarzenegger smiled widely and said, "It's been great." But he also acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic has made it a bit difficult for his family to see the newborn regularly.

"You know, it's been really tough with COVID and Chris (Pratt, Katherine's husband) has been out filming the new 'Jurassic Park' over in London, so it's been tough for Katherine with coming over and seeing us kids. But we get tested every time before we see her," he said.

Schwarzenegger, whose mother is Maria Shriver, is one of four children and Lyla is the family's first grandchild. And having a niece still feels a bit surreal for the new uncle.

"It still feels like it hasn't hit that (Katherine) has a baby. It's been really crazy," he said.

After Lyla was born, her parents shared a photo of their daughter's tiny little hands and shared the following joint statement: "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."

Schwarzenegger is pretty enamored with his new niece and proudly gushed about the newborn.

"She's a really beautiful girl and I can't wait to be the best uncle," he said.

In addition to his new role as an uncle, Schwarzenegger is keeping busy building his acting career. During an interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, the 27-year-old talked about following in his father Arnold Schwarzenegger's footsteps.

“He’s so proud of me. Both my parents are proud of me,” he said.

Schwarzenegger also revealed that he caught the acting bug after spending a lot of his childhood watching his father star in hit films.

“It’s pretty surreal ‘cause I remember growing up and going to set with him and it was my favorite activity,” he said.