This is a year of firsts for many, including Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt!

The 30-year-old author shared a touching post on Instagram about her four-month-old daughter’s first Christmas in the coming weeks. Schwarzenegger posted a photo of a special ornament on her tree, a baby in a pink stocking that read “First Christmas.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger on Sept. 4, 2019. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me,” she wrote in the caption. “2020 has been a crazy year, it’s not what any of us expected; it’s been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns. It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world.”

She continued, adding, “Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but i couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom.”

Schwarzenegger went on to give a special message to the other families who had children during 2020.

“Shout out to all the people who had babies this year, became pregnant, are pregnant, or are trying to get pregnant,” she wrote. “It’s a wild time to embark on this journey of motherhood and I see you!”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt, 41, welcomed their first child together back in August, a daughter named Lyla Maria. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star also shares a son, Jack, 7, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

The “Gift of Forgiveness” author’s family was ecstatic about the newest addition to the Schwarzenegger clan and the first grandchild in the family. Maria Shriver told TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during a segment in July that Lyla’s birth was “a little light” during a tough time and would be “something to look forward to when we don’t really have much to look forward to.”

"I'm excited, I'm nervous," she added. "I don't know what it's going to be like, but I think I'm going to be a great grandmother because...I'm gonna like spray the sprinkler, I'm gonna do the three-legged races. I'm gonna hopefully have a partner in crime again."

First-time uncle Patrick Schwarzenegger echoed his mom’s sentiments during an interview with TODAY last month. The 27-year-old actor said that being an uncle has “been great” but that the pandemic has made it tough to see his family.

"It still feels like it hasn't hit that (Katherine) has a baby. It's been really crazy," he explained.

Schwarzenegger is already fawning over his niece, gushing to TODAY, “She's a really beautiful girl and I can't wait to be the best uncle.”