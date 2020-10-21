Katherine Schwarzenegger defends Chris Pratt after he's named worst celebrity Chris

It’s a Chris crisis.

New mom Katherine Schwarzenegger has rallied by the side of husband Chris Pratt after the internet slammed him for being the worst Chris in Hollywood.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

The hullabaloo began last week when TV writer Amy Berg posted a tweet with photos of Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt.

“One has to go,” she wrote, prompting many people to chime in with their disdain for Pratt.

Pratt. This wasn’t difficult at all. Pratt isn’t even in the same universe as the other three — VenikaDewan (@WhatsSleepTho) October 17, 2020

Pratt's going even if they could all stay. — girl in the corner (@amy_living) October 17, 2020

Y’all know the answer is always Pratt — Racist people can have Black kids (@ReginaA1981) October 17, 2020

Schwarzenegger got involved by commenting on an E! News Instagram post which asked fans to voice their opinion about which Chris is the worst.

“Is this really what we need?” she wrote. “There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger defended husband Christ Pratt on Instagram. enews/Instagram

Pratt, 41, had some other A-list help coming to his aid. Mark Ruffalo, who co-starred with him in the "Avengers" movies, spoke up while also alluding to Pratt’s political beliefs.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is,” Ruffalo tweeted Tuesday. “I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Robert Downey Jr., who also starred alongside Pratt in the "Avengers" films, defended the actor, as well.

“What a world... The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value,” he captioned a photo of them together on Instagram.

“If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness...” he concluded.

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

James Gunn, who directed Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” also gushed about Pratt.

“Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian,” he tweeted.