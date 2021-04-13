Chris Hemsworth has a mini superhero on his hands!

The actor, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared an Instagram on Monday of himself boxing with his 7-year-old son.

In the playful clip, which was filmed on the set of “Thor: Love And Thunder,” the little boy is wearing a red cape and gold armor similar to Thor’s. Hemsworth has his hair pulled back into Thor’s signature ponytail.

“Introducing the next heavyweight champion of the universe,” Hemsworth, 37, captioned the post.

"Thor's son in training," one fan commented.

Added another, "The new/next Thor generation."

Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, 44, also shared a photo of the child in his superhero gear posing alongside his dad. In the picture, both big Hemsworth and little Hemsworth wear serious expressions and have their arms crossed. Hemsworth's trainer, Luke Zocchi, and his stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton, also appear in the snap.

“My A Team!!,” Pataky wrote in English and her native Spanish.

Hemsworth and the actor are parents to 8-year-old daughter, India, and 7-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

It's safe to say Hemsworth appreciates having his family on set. Last year, he opened up to GQ Australia about struggling with being away from them.

"I've spent probably 15 years in what felt like a marathon, a constant workload," Hemsworth told the publication. "So much of my energy has been geared towards that, and then having kids at the same time, I've been constantly trying to find the balance." He added: "Every job I'd take, every time I'd go off on these extended trips, it got harder and harder. For a little while you don't think the kids notice and then you realize they do."

